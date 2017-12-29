New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Former India international and state chief coach Ranjit Thapa was today appointed adviser to the technical and coaching committee of the Delhi Soccer Association.

Thapa is a former vice-captain of the Indian national team.

At its executive committee meeting, the DSA also approved 10 standing committees and 15 sub-committees involving members of all the registered clubs covering all aspects of football in Delhi.

Some of these committees are finance, audit, development, technical, medical, welfare, social impact, media, marketing and broadcasting.

In addition, Hafiz Shahid and VC Bhatt were named the Manager and Assistant Manager respectively for Delhi's Santosh Trophy team. PTI PM PM .

