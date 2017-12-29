New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) To ward of air pollution effects, the centre-run Ram Manohar Lohiya hospital today rolled out a campaign to distribute N-95 masks to all high-risk patients visiting the hospital for the next one week.

"Patients who already are battling with lung and other problem are more likely to have their condition worsened with the extreme pollution levels which could be even life- threatening for them.

"Taking precautionary measures like putting mask can help them breathe better and reduce the exposure to toxic ambient air. Such initiatives are very crucial in current times when weather condition has deteriorated to such dangerous levels," said Dr Rajeev Sood, Dean of RML hospital.

The drive will continue throughout the week to hand out anti-pollution masks at the hospital in order to reach the maximum number of patients in need.

According to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report, the ambient air pollution has been identified as the fifth biggest cause of mortality in India, with an increase of about 12 per cent in the number of deaths and about 3 per cent in years of life lost between 2005 and 2010.

The figures are only increasing with even worse air quality in present times when more and more cases of respiratory infections, exacerbation of asthma, bronchitis or chronic effects including reduced lung function are being reported," said Sood.

As a part of its CSR initiative, Blueair will distribute more than 1,000 N-95 masks to patients with respiratory and other problems to help minimize the health impacts of pollution.

"It is our aim to reach out to maximum number of people in this need of the hour and ensure their safety, especially those who are amongst the most vulnerable.

"The overall idea behind this initiative is to ensure that people are not exposed to toxic level of air pollution and help patients at least 'breathe', who gasp for breath due to high pollution level," India Head of Blueair, Arvind Chabra said.

Experts find that such initiatives by corporate sectors are crucial in order to make a palpable effect in the reduction of pollution.

It is important that public and private sector along with NGOs, local communities work in unison to bring about the much needed change and improve air quality for good, Dr Sood said.PTI PLB RCJ .

