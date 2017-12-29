Road accidents claim three lives in UP
By PTI | Published: 29th December 2017 07:14 PM |
Last Updated: 29th December 2017 07:16 PM | A+A A- |
Lakhimpur Khiri, Dec 29 (PTI) Three people were killed in two separate road accidents here, police said today.
Anil Kumar (30) and Mahendra Kumar (31) were killed when when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Daudpur village, they added.
The errant truck driver drove away after the accident, police said, adding that a case was lodged in this connection and the bodies were sent for postmortem.
Bahure (47) was killed and his friend Rajesh severely injured when their motorcycle crashed into a tractor near Roshannagar village, officials said. PTI CORR NAV IJT .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.