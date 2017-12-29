London, Dec 29 (PTI) Actor Ruby Rose said she wants to collaborate with Rebel Wilson on an action film.

The Australian actors both star in "Pitch Perfect 3" and Rose said she really enjoyed the experience of working with Wilson.

"I so want to do an action film with Rebel Wilson she's so bada** (sic)" Rose tweeted in response to a fan post which called for Rebel to become the "next big action star".

Meanwhile, Ruby recently admitted she considers herself lucky to have worked with so many women during her acting career. PTI SHD SHD .

