London, Dec 29 (PTI) Sam Smith says he dreams of working with legendary singer Stevie Wonder.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter, who is a long-time fan of the music icon, has revealed he would love to fulfil his ambition of working with Stevie on his next album, reported Contactmusic.

"I don't want to do it unless it is natural, but it would be great to sing with Stevie Wonder. That's the dream. I just love him. I would freak out," Smith said.

He is also an admirer of Amy Winehouse and Joni Mitchell.

"I also wish I had written any Amy Winehouse or Joni Mitchell song. I wish I had written (Rihanna's hit) 'Umbrella' too. When that song came out I thought 'Oh my God, I'm gay'." PTI SHD SHD .

