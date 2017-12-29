Fatehgarh Sahib (Pb), Dec 29 (PTI) The memorial of iconic revolutionary Shaheed Udham Singh situated near Rouza Sharif here would soon be renovated, state Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot said here today.

Dharamsot visited the memorial today and expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of the site.

He alleged that the previous SAD-BJP government had completely ignored the martyr's memorial.

Talking to reporters, the minister said District Congress Committee president Harinder Bhambri had brought to his notice the condition of the memorial and demanded it be renovated.

Dharamsot announced Rs 5 lakh for renovation and beautification of the memorial and urged Deputy Commissioner Kanwalpreet Brar to start the work immediately.

Brar said the memorial would be renovated as per the directions of the minister. PTI CORR SUN IJT .

