Coimbatore, Dec 29 (PTI) Six kg of ganja was seized and one person arrested in this connection here, the police said today.

The contraband was recovered after police chased two persons on a motorcycle, who tried to escape, during a vehicle check at Ukkadam last night.

They later stopped the two-wheeler and tried to give the slip. However, one of them was arrested, the police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the man hailed from Ottapalam in Kerala and was staying in a room in the city.

He told the police that a person, who sought a lift, had given the bag containing the contraband to him and it was kept in the front pouch of the two-wheeler, they said.

A couple of days ago, police had seized 20 kg of ganja from two persons, including a woman hailing from Madurai at the Central Bus stand. PTI NVM BN .

