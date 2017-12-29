Nelson, New Zealand, Dec 29(AFP) - Scoreboard of the Nelson, New Zealand, Dec 29(AFP) - Scoreboard of the first Twenty20 International between New Zealand and West Indies, here today: New Zealand M. Guptill lbw Taylor 5 C. Munro c Brathwaite b Nurse 53 G. Phillips b Badree 56 T. Bruce lbw Taylor 2 R. Taylor c J. Taylor b Brathwaite 20 A. Kitchen b Williams 12 M. Santner not out 23 D. Bracewell c&b Brathwaite 0 T. Southee not out 10 Extras: (b1, lb1, nb4) 6 Total: (seven wickets; 20 overs) 187 Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-91, 3-118, 4-120, 5-149, 6-153, 7-158.

Bowling: Badree 4-0-22-1, J. Taylor 4-0-41-2, Williams 4 -0-52-1 (4nb), Brathwaite 4-0-38-2, Nurse 4-0-32-1.

West Indies C. Walton c Kitchen b Rance 7 C. Gayle c Phillips b Rance 12 A. Fletcher st Phillips b Sodhi 27 S. Hope c Munro b Bracewell 15 J. Mohammed c Taylor b Bracewell 3 R. Powell c Phillips b Southee 6 C. Brathwaite c Bruce b Southee 21 A. Nurse not out 20 K. Williams c Phillips b Santner 3 J. Taylor c Bruce b Southee 20 S. Badree lbw Rance 2 Extras: (lb3, w1) 4 Total: (all out; 19.0 overs) 140 Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-19, 3-61, 4-66, 5-67, 6-93, 7-94 , 8-103, 9-131, 10-140.

Bowling: Rance 4-0-30-3 (1w), Southee 4-0-36-3, Bracewell 2-0-10-2, Kitchen 1-0-10-0, Santner 4-0-21-1, Sodhi 4-0-30-1.

