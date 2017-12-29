Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) A post-graduate student was today arrested for posting abusive religious content on social media.

"After receiving a complaint about a Facebook page, we immediately sent a mail to Facebook authorities with a request to share IP details and also to block and delete the page," a Rachakonda police official said.

He added that the arrested person, identified as Vinay Kumar, has been charged under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act as well as the Indian Penal Code.

PTI GDK BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.