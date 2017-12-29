New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Sugar prices tumbled Rs 45 per quintal in the wholesale market today.

Marketmen said huge stocks position on steady flow of arrivals from mills along with limited offtake by stockists and bulk consumers due to approaching month-end led to the fall in prices.

Sugar ready M-30 and S-30 prices dropped by Rs 20 each to Rs 3,430-3,630 and Rs 3,420-3,620 per quintal.

Sugar mill delivery M-30 and S-30 prices also declined by Rs 30 each to Rs 3,225-3,385 and Rs 3,215-3,375 per quintal.

Among millgate section, Sugar Asmoli, Dhanora, Chandpur and Modinagar slumped by Rs 45 each to Rs 3,365, Rs 3,355, Rs 3,235 and Rs 3,275, while Simbholi by Rs 40 to Rs 3,365 per quintal.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal) Sugar retail markets - Rs 35.00-38.00 per kg.

Sugar ready: M-30 Rs 3,430-3,630, S-30 Rs 3,420-3,620.

Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 3,225-3,385, S-30 Rs 3,215-3,375.

Sugar millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 3,280, Kinnoni Rs 3,385, Asmoli Rs 3,365, Dorala Rs 3,285, Budhana Rs 3,295, Thanabhavan Rs 3,290, Dhanora Rs 3,355, Simbholi Rs 3,365, Khatuli Rs 3,380, Dhampur Rs 3,265, Ramala Rs 3,225, Anupshaher Rs 3,225, Baghpat Rs 3,245, Morna Rs 3,235, Sakoti Rs 3,265, Chandpur Rs 3,235, Nazibabad Rs 3,225, Modinagar 3,275, Shamli 3,290, and Nanota 3,225. PTI SDG SUN ANS MR .

