Los Angeles, Dec 29 (PTI) Veteran actor Sylvester Stallone has splashed out over USD 400,000 on his replica Rocky statue from "Rocky III".

The "Expendables" star handed over the hefty amount for the replica after making an anonymous bid at it in an auction, reported TMZ.

The statue is nine foot tall, weighs 1800lbs and was purchased by Stallone for USD 403,657, before being shipped to Los Angeles.

It was made by the artist, A Thomas Schomberg, and the original, which was used in the movie, has been put on display in Philadelphia.

This one had been displayed in the San Diego Hall of Champions but it had to be sold off after the place closed down. PTI SHD SHD .

