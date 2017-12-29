Amaravati, Dec 29 (PTI) The ruling Telugu Desam Party's candidate K E Prabhakar was today elected unopposed in a by-election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from Kurnool Local Authorities constituency.

Two independent candidates withdrew their nominations today, paving the way for Prabhakar's unopposed election.

Kurnool district Joint Collector and Returning Officer Prasanna Venkatesh declared Prabhakar elected after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended this afternoon.

Opposition YSR Congress (YSRC) had decided not to contest the by-poll which was necessitated after Silpa Chakrapani Reddy resigned as MLC in August, just three months after his election to the Council as a TDP candidate. He then joined the YSRC.

Prabhakar, who belongs to backward classes community, is the younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) K E Krishna Murthy and had been an MLA for three terms.

He was also a minister in the Chandrababu Naidu government in the united Andhra Pradesh. He was appointed as Chairman of the AP State Irrigation Development Corporation in June this year. PTI DBV KRK .

