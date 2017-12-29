Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) Three foreign nationals were today held for allegedly peddling drugs here and cocaine and heroin were seized from them, police said.

City Police Commissioner V Srinivas Rao said, "Today the accused, Ajah John Chukwu @ Pattrick Williams Uzonna, Benard Wilson and Mason Lucas met at Zahera Nagar, Road No.10, Banjara Hills and were waiting to sell the narcotics when police apprehended them." Rao said that two of the persons nabbed are from Nigeria while the third is from Ghana.

"Police seized 250 grams of cocaine, 25 grams of heroin, two laptops and ten cellphones from the accused. The drugs are worth Rs 50 lakh in the international market," Rao added.

He said investigations were in progress to find out more about the network and contacts of the arrested persons.

