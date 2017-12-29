Kohima, Dec 29 (PTI) The Assam Rifles has arrested three cadres of a militant outfit from Nagaland's Tuensang district, an Assam Rifles spokesperson said today.

Acting on specific information, Assam Rifles personnel along with the police, launched an operation in Tuensang market area yesterday and arrested the three, the spokesperson said, adding, they belong to National Democratic Front of Bodoland (S), a militant outfit.

All the arrested persons are residents of Assam, he said. PTI NBS SBN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.