Coimbatore (TN), Dec 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today slammed sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran for his criticism against the ruling camp, saying even a "thousand Dhinakarans" cannot affect the party.

"Nothing can be done to AIADMK even if a thousand Dhinakarans come," said Palaniswami, who was responding to reporters' queries in this regard.

Earlier in the day, Dhinakaran hit out at the Palaniswami-led ruling camp, saying the top "5-6" persons should step aside as an "atonement" for the "mistakes" they had committed.

After being sworn-in as member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Dhinakaran lashed out at Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam and claimed that the government would not last beyond "three to four months." Brushing aside his claims, Panneerselvam said he can't be replying to "those who are in dreamland." To a question on the possible political entry of 'superstar' Rajinikanth, Palaniswami said anyone in a democracy can join politics and that it was the decision of the individual concerned.

The actor is slated to make clear his stand on entering politics on December 31.

To a question on a possible electoral alliance with the BJP, Palaniswami said there were no elections around the corner and wondered how he could answer an "imaginary" question.

Meanwhile, the chief minister met Modakurichi MLA VP Sivasubramani, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in this city.

Dhinakaran, who secured an emphatic win in the December 21 R K Nagar bypoll, was sworn-in as a member of the 15th Assembly by Speaker P Dhanapal at his office in Chennai.

