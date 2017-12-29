Aurangabad, Dec 29 (PTI) The director-general of the Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI)and his subordinate were today nabbed for allegedly demanding a bribe from a colleague, officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Varsha Rani Patil said that the accused, identified as Haribhau Kanchan Gosavi and his subordinate Rajendra Baburao Kshirsagar, had demanded Rs 10 lakh from a professor in return for not suspending him in an earlier case and giving back his original documents.

"The professor approached the ACB and we nabbed the two while accepting Rs 1 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe during a trap laid by the ACB," Patil added.

The official said further investigations were underway.

The WALMI is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Water Resources, Government of Maharashtra. PTI COR BNM .

