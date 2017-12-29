Nashik, Dec 29 (PTI) A two-day national seminar organised by National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation (NHRDF) started here today.

The subject of the conference was 'improved production technology and value chain management of onion, potato and garlic for enhancing farmer's income in Maharashtra' said H P Sharma, Deputy Director, NHRDF.

Farmers across the country are attending the seminar, he added. PTI HVJ NRB .

