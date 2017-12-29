Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested after heroin and cash were recovered from their possession in R S Pura area here, police said today.

Acting on specific information about presence of drug peddlers, police conducted a raid at Chohala last evening.

Mukesh Kumar and Balwinder Kumar tried to run away but were chased and arrested by the policemen, a police official said.

Eight grams of heroin and Rs 92,000 were recovered from their possession.

Both the arrested persons were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. PTI TAS DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.