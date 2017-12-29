Bhopal, Dec 29 (PTI) Two green corridors were created today in Bhopal to transport a heart and kidney harvested for transplantation from a brain-dead person.

Officials said the first green corridor was created for a heart transplant from a private hospital to the airport here and it took about 19 minutes to cover the 25 kilometer long green corridor.

The second green corridor was for the kidney which was to be sent to a private hospital in Indore, they added.

"The organs belonged to a 20-year old who was declared brain-dead after sustaining injuries in a road accident on December 19," said Dr Sanket Lahari, Medical Superintendent of Bansal Hospital.

He added that the youth was declared brain dead today morning and the victim's family later agreed for the organ donation.

"While his heart has been flown to Mumbai in the afternoon for a transplant at Fortis hospital, his kidney and liver gave life to two patients at Bansal hospital itself.

Another green corridor was created to transport the kidney to Indore for a patient admitted at Choithram Hospital," Lahari said.

Traffic police said that elaborate arrangements were put in place to regulate the traffic on the two green corridors.

"We had deployed 62 personnel to manage the traffic when this green corridor was created between Bansal Hospital and Airport. It was created between 3.12 pm to 3.31 pm," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Traffic Police, Mahendra Jain said. PTI ADU BNM .

