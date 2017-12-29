New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The BJP today announced Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate for a Rajya Sabha by-poll in Uttar Pradesh.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Manohar Parrikar, who quit after he became Goa chief minister.

Puri was sworn in as a Union minister in September.

He is not a member of Parliament and will have to elected within six months of taking oath.

His election is all but certain due to the BJP's massive strength in the state assembly. PTI KR TIR .

