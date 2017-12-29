Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) An unidentified person has been booked by police for hacking into the Instagram account of a 20-year-old collegian and circulating morphed images of the victim, police said today.

Police said that the collegian has complained that an unknown person had been sending her threatening messages for almost two months now, starting on November 13.

Police said that on November 17, the person sent lewd meassges in the victim's name and later on December 25, he sent her relatives a morphed objectionable picture of the victim.

Officials said that a case had been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Investigations are underway to track down the accused, police added. PTI COR BNM .

