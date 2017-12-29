UP govt to install Ambedkar's portraits in Assembly,
Published: 29th December 2017
Secretariat
Secretariat Lucknow, Dec 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government today directed officials to install portraits of B R Ambedkar at all offices including that of the Legislative Assembly, Council, Secretariat and public sector undertakings at the earliest, a spokesperson said.
On December 6, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directives to install portraits of Ambedkar at all offices and educational institutes. PTI NAV SMN .
