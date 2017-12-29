equates it with rape (EDs: Incorporating Shia Waqf board's latest reax) By Arunav Sinha Lucknow, Dec 29 (PTI) Mohsin Raza, lone Muslim face in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, today slammed those supporting triple talaq, arguing that if uttering the word 'nikaah' thrice does not solemnise a marriage, how can saying 'talaq' three times result in divorce.

"My simple question is if saying talaq-talaq-talaq results in divorce, then saying nikaah-nikaah-nikaah should mean that the wedding has been solemnised," the Waqf and Haj minister said a day after the Lok Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill by voice vote.

"No where it is written that saying talaq thrice will result in divorce. Do you think that by saying roza-roza-roza, my roza will be complete? Roza is a process, which has to be completed. Haj is a process, which has to be undertaken. Just saying Haj-Haj-Haj will not suffice. Similarly, talaq is a process," he told PTI in an interview.

Meanwhile, sharpening its stand against triple talaq, the Shia Waqf Board today demanded that those giving triple talaq should be tried for rape.

"Pushing women to a dark future by resorting to triple talaq is 'saazishan kiyaa huaa balatkaar' (rape by conspiracy). Hence, a case for committing rape should be registered against those giving triple talaq," Wasim Rizvi, chairman of Shia Waqf Board, said in a statement here.

Condemning the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Raza said the body has made a mockery of things and wants to fulfil its vested interests.

Mounting attack on the opposition to the bill, the minister said, "Opposition should first say on what basis the AIMPLB should have been made a stakeholder while finalising the draft of the bill. The board is simply an NGO. There are many organisations working for social welfare and the AIMPLB is one of them".

Raza also said the AIMPLB was neither 'Shariat' nor the Constitution of India.

"As far as the opposition parties are concerned, they are always eager to take undue advantage of casteist and communal sentiments. They point fingers at us and accuse the BJP of being a communal party. In fact, the remote control of AIMPLB is in the hands of the opposition parties, who have been baffled (by the talaq bill)," the UP minister said.

On whether the provisions of the bill were tantamount to infringement on rights of Muslim men, Raza said, "The rights of women had been grossly violated. Unlike the AIMPLB, the BJP is of the view of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and we stand for strengthening Muslim women.

"Muslim women have been dominated for ages by Muslim men.

If the AIMPLB was so much concerned for the Muslim society, why did they in the 1985 Shah Bano case (when the Supreme Court pronounced a judgement) pressured the then Rajiv Gandhi government and the judgement was ultimately reversed. This resulted in Muslim women facing hardships since 1980s, and the AIMPLB and Congress are responsible for it," he said.

Hours after the Lok Sabha passed the bill, the AIMPLB had voiced serious reservations over its provisions and said it would take steps through democratic means to "amend, improve or scrap" the bill.

"We will take whatever steps required through democratic means to amend, improve or scrap it. There is no move to go to court as of now... The bill was brought in a haste," AIMPLB spokesperson Maulana Khalil-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nomani told PTI.

He said the board should have been taken into confidence on the issue.

However, AIMPLB member Zafaryab Jilani hinted that the board may approach the Supreme Court against the bill once it is passed by the Parliament.

The AIMPLB wants that the triple talaq bill should not be in conflict with either the Constitution, Supreme Court order or Muslim Personal Law Board, he said.

The president of the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB), Shaista Amber welcomed the tabling of the bill but insisted that it should be in light of the Quran and the constitution to make it acceptable to the community.

"We welcome the tabling of the bill and this has given hope to the women as triple talaq is an evil which has been haunting them," she said.

The Shia Waqf Board, on the other hand, had yesterday called for making the punishment to those indulging in 'triple talaq' more stringent.

"I have urged the prime minister through a letter seeking 10-year jail term to those indulging in triple talaq and lodging a criminal case against them," Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi said. PTI NAV SMI SRY .

