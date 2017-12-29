Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) The US dollar ended sharply cheaper against the rupee at Rs 63.87/88 per dollar but the pound sterling finished higher at Rs 86.27/29 at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates: (In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 63.87/88 US Dollar Rs 63.9273 Pound Sterling 86.27/29 Euro Rs 76.3867 Euro 76.53/55 Japanese Yen (100) 56.77/79.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.