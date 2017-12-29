Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to arrive here tomorrow on a day's maiden visit to the city after assuming office.

Official sources said Naidu will attend the inauguration of the celebration of 187 years of Calcutta Chamber of Commerce and would speak at its seminar 'Revitalising Parliamentary Democracy in India' to mark the occasion.

Before his departure for Vijaywada in the evening, Naidu will attend the closing ceremony of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) Global Health Care Summit, the sources added. PTI AKB KK KK .

