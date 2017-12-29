Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) An alleged wanted criminal carrying Rs 50,000 bounty on his head was killed today in a shootout near Sikandrabad town here, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours when Sonu opened fire on a police party at Santpura canal when they tried to apprehend him, they said, adding that policemen retaliated and he was killed.

SSP Muniraj G said Sonu hailed from Jawan town of neighbouring Aligarh district and he had 27 cases of dacoity registered against him.

Since last week, a number of dacoities took place in villages neighbouring Sikandrabad circle, following which the police intensified its vigil, he said.

Meanwhile, circle officer of Sikandrabad Raghwendra Kumar was shunted out in view of worsening law and order situation.

He was attached to a police office here, police said, adding that station house officer of Kakod police station has been suspended. PTI CORR AQS AQS .

