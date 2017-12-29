Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) West Bengal government will merge four departments associated with revenue to form a single department 'West Bengal Revenue Service' (WBRS) to improve better service to the taxpayers.

'The four departments are West Bengal Commercial Tax Service, West Bengal Excise Service, West Bengal Agricultural Income Tax Service and West Bengal Registration and Stamp Revenue Service," a finance department (revenue) memorandum said.

The WBRS will be effective from January 2, 2018 and all employees of the four merged departments will be part of it.

Recruitment for the West Bengal Revenue Service will be done by Public Service Commission, the memorandum said. PTI SCH BSM KK KK .

