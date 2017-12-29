Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange today witnessed a total turnover of Rs 1,545.06 crore in 48 trades.

Top securities (nn-repo) traded at the WDM were: The 6.79 per cent Government security maturing in CG2027 traded value of Rs 230.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.37 per cent, 182-days treasury bills (issue no.220218) traded at Rs 320.00 crore at weighted yield of 6.12 per cent and the 312-days treasury bills (issue no.160318) traded at Rs 150.00 crore at weighted yield of 6.15 per cent.

During the trading week ended today, total turnover was Rs 9,409.56 crore and the total number of trades was 236.

The highest trade volume during the week was at Rs 3,067.00 crore as on 26 Dec, while the lowest was Rs 1,545.06 crore on today.

This week, the weighted yield on government securities with a maturity period of 0-3 years, 3-7 years, 7-10 years and more than 10 years quoted at 6.71 per cent, 7.24 per cent, 7.39 per cent and 7.64 respectively.

The weighted yields on treasury bills maturing for 0-90 days, 91-182 days and 183-365 days quoted at 6.13 per cent, 6.30 per cent and 6.34 per cent.

During the week, the cumulative value of government securities, treasury bills and state government securities trading on WDM was Rs. 7,387.11 crore, representing 78.51 per cent of the total traded value.

Trading in non-government securities was at Rs 2,022.45 crore, representing 21.49 per cent, an NSE release said.

