Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar today said that he would raise the problems of youth from project-affected families in Uran with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking at a party meet in Uran in neighbouring Raigad district, Pawar said that Uran is the most important taluka in the state but locals have been hurt the most due to the growing urbanisation of the taluka and Raigad district.

Pawar said that Raigad district is developed but local residents are facing problems and farmers are bearing the brunt of development.

"Due to JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port), the district has seen development but farmers and original land-holders have not prospered. We need to find a solution to this," said Pawar. PTI MR BNM .

