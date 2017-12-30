Jaggery: The wholesale market (gur) jaggery market ended Jaggery: The wholesale market (gur) jaggery market ended on a subdued note during the last week of 2017 as most gur varieties drifted lower due to reduced offtake by retailers and stockists against adequate stocks position.

Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also ended lower.

Marketmen said besides reduced offtake by retailers and stockists, ample position of stocks in the market on increased supplies from manufacturing belts mainly pulled down gur prices.

At Delhi, gur chakku and pedi declined by Rs 100 each to Rs 2,800-2,900 and Rs 2,900-3,000 per quintal respectively.

Gur dhayya and shakkar also traded lower by a similar margin to Rs 3,100-3,200 and Rs 3,200-3,300 per quintal.

At Muzaffarnagar, gur raskat, khurpa and laddo drifted down by Rs 100 each to Rs 2,300-2,350, Rs 2,550-2,600 and Rs 2,800-2,850 per quintal respectively.

Gur chakku eased to Rs 2500-2700 against last close of Rs 2600-2850 per quintal.

In line with overall trend, gur pedi and dhayya too shed Rs 100 each to Rs 2,600-2,700 and Rs 2,700-2,750 per quintal respectively. (MORE) PTI KPS SUN ABM .

