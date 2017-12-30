Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) Top actor Rajinikanth today said director Shankar's '2.0' release has been shifted to April as some more computer graphic work has to done in the movie.

The 67-year-old actor, who met his fans for the fifth consecutive day here, expressed doubts whether a film of such magnitude would be made again.

"It is because of the content. The way how we speak about the movie Chandralekha, it will be like that," the actor said.

The 3D sci-fi film has Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

"Since there are some more CG (computer graphics) work that needs to be done, it is getting delayed. We have shifted the release to April," Rajinikanth said.

The movie, which was initially scheduled to release this year on Diwali was later postponed to January 25.

The S S Vasan-directed 'Chandralekha' was released in 1944 and turned out to be a blockbuster.

Recalling his earlier days in the film world, Rajinikanth said, "when I first met (late director) K Balachander, he just told me to learn Tamil and booked me for three upcoming movies." "If I became a star after learning from Balachander sir, (Director) SP Muthuraman sir, (directors) Mani Rathnam and Suresh Krissna made me a superstar," he said.

Praising Shankar, Rajinikanth said he made him a pan-India actor through "Endhiran".

Referring to his upcoming movie 'Kaala' directed by Pa Ranjith, the actor said it was shaping up well. It is expected to be released in two months, he added.

Appealing to his fans to focus on achieving their dreams, he said one should try to achieve them "in normal way.

But, if you are unable to make your dream come true, you should not feel bad about it." Later talking to reporters about his plans to enter politics, he said, "just wait for one more day." Amid speculation over his entry in politics, Rajinikanth had said on Tuesday that he would announce his stand on December 31. PTI VIJ BN .

