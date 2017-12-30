Balasore (Odisha) Dec 30 (PTI) Four persons were arrested today including the wife of a man who was hacked to death in Odisha's Balasore district two weeks ago, police said.

The woman, allegedly with help of her paramour and two other hired killers, eliminated Madhav Behera on December 17.

The arrested woman was identified as Basanti Behera (37), her paramour Bhagirathi Patra (40), Akash Das of Basta (23) and Banchhanidhi Chanda (28) of Baisinga under Mayurbhanj district.

The accused persons were forwarded to court after being booked under section of murder, suppression of evidence and common intention, said Inspector-in-charge of Sahadevkhunta police station Paresh Rout.

According to police, Basanti, the wife of the slain Madhab Behera, was the mastermind behind the crime.

The police said Madhab Behera (42) was allegedly physically and mentally torturing his wife Basanti. Basanti along with her brother-in-law cum paramour, conspired to eliminate her husband. They took help of the accused duo Ashok and Banchhanidhi to commission the crime.

Accordingly, Rs 50,000 was given as "supari" to the duo to kill Madahab, police said. While Basanti had given Rs 30,000, her paramour Bhagirathi chipped in with another Rs 20,000 for the purpose.

At around 10 pm on December 17, the locals found Madhab with serious injures under a bridge near Naharpatna beside NH-60, police said.

Though he was rushed to the district headquarter hospital, the doctors declared Madhab dead. PTI CORR AAM JM .

