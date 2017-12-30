Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) Ahead of panchayat polls in the state scheduled to start mid-February, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today nominated five district presidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

District presidents were nominated for Reasi, Jammu rural, Samba and Kathua in Jammu region and Baramulla in Kashmir Valley in order to further streamline and strengthen the party at the gross-root level, PDP vice president Sartaj Madni said.

He said party president and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti nominated Shafeeq ur Rehman as district president for Reasi, Faqir Chand Baghat for Jammu Rural, Harmesh Salatia for Samba, Surinder Singh for Kathua and Irshad Kar for Baramulla.

Madni expressed hope that the nominations would infuse enthusiasm and lead to vibrant participation of people in strengthening the PDP and spreading its pro-people agenda and policies envisaged by the party patron late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. PTI TAS NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.