New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector working with the Delhi Police has been arrested for allegedly raping a married woman when she had approached him to solve a marital dispute.

ASI Dileep Singh (50), who was on the run, was arrested yesterday, police said.

According to the 30-year-old victim, she had visited Mianwali Nagar police station for seeking help to solve a matrimonial dispute.

She met Singh, who demanded sexual favours for helping her out, police said.

Singh called her to a flat on Tuesday on the pretext of solving her issue where he raped her, they added. PTI SLB SRY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.