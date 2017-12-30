Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) In a jolt to West Bengal unit of the BJP, convenor of the party's state intellectual cell Diptangshu Chowdhury today joined the Trinamool Congress.

Chowdhury, a former army officer, had joined the BJP ahead of the assembly elections last year and had unsuccessfully contested the polls.

Chowdhury, who was later appointed as convenor of the state unit's intellectual cell, joined the ruling TMC in presence of TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

He said he wants to be part of the developmental process started by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said Chowdhury's leaving the party would not have any impact in the state as he didn't have organisational skill. PTI PNT NN .

