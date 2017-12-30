Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 2100 hrs.

BOM11 MH-2ND LD FIRE Mumbai: Civic officials in Mumbai demolish illegal structures in at least 100 restaurants and pubs a day after a blaze in an upscale pub claims 14 lives.

BOM16 GJ-LD DEPUTY CM Ahmedabad: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who has been sulking since the announcement of portfolios in the new BJP government says the issue is about his "self-respect".

BOM15 MP-RAJNATH-JADHAV Orchha: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh condemns Pakistan and its media for harassing the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian Navy officer who is on death row in the neighbouring country.

BES6 GJ-DEPUTY CM-BANDH Ahmedabad: Lending support to Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Patidar leader Lalji Patel calls for a Mehsana `bandh' on January 1. PTI BNM KRK .

