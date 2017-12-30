Bullion: Taking positive leads from the global market and Bullion: Taking positive leads from the global market and increased buying by local jewellers, gold rallied to hit a one-month high of Rs 30,400 per 10 grams during the week at the bullion market, ending 2017 on a strong note.

Silver too went past the Rs 39,000-level on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Bullion traders said there was a firm trend overseas as the fresh weakness in the dollar provided boost to dollar- pegged commodities, making them attractive to users of other currencies.

Globally, gold ended higher at USD 1,302.50 an ounce and silver at USD 16.91 an ounce in New York.

For the year, gold recorded a rise of Rs 2,100 or 7.42 per cent, while silver climbed Rs 580, or 1.47 per cent at the local market.

During 2017, gold hit a high of Rs 31,350 per 10 grams (on September 8) and a low of Rs 28,300 (on January 2).

Globally, it zoomed to end the year at USD 1,302.50 an ounce, showing a growth of over 13.17 per cent from last year's close of USD 1,150.90 an ounce in New York.

Also, silver rose 6.48 per cent to close at USD 16.91 an ounce as against last year's close of USD 15.88.

On a weekly basis, in the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity commenced the week higher at Rs 29,875 and Rs 29,725 largely in sync with positive global cues and fresh buying support from jewellers. They ended the week at Rs 30,400 and Rs 30,250 per 10 grams respectively, showing a rise of Rs 550 each.

Sovereign also recorded a rise of Rs 300 to settle the last week of 2017 at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready remained in the positive terrain and scored a notable rise of Rs 1,320 to end at Rs 39,980 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 1,265 to Rs 39,220 per kg.

Silver coins too shot up by Rs 3,000 to Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces. PTI SUN KPS ABM .

