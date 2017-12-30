Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) English professional Alfie Burden will be the star attraction in the 'Kolkata Open 2018' Snooker Championship beginning here from January 3-8.

The 41-year-old, who turned professional in 1994 was a quarter finalist of in two major events Â— European Masters and Gibraltar Open in 2016-17.

In India, he won the IBSF World Championship in Hyderabad in 2009.

The Indian players participating in the competitions include former Asian champion and the current pro-player Aditya Mehta; two time Asian Champion Yasin Merchant, 2016 World Masters champion Dharminder Lilly; multiple Asian champion and current World Masters bronze medallist Alok Kumar.

Asian Team Snooker Gold medallist Laxman Rawat and KolkataÂ’s very own former Asian Billiards Champion Sourav Kothari and the former World Bronze medallist Brijesh Damani are also in the fray.

The Kolkata Open International Snooker Championship 2018 will see two championships Â— Invitational Individual Snooker and Pro-Am Doubles Championship. PTI TAP KHS KHS .

