Coimbatore, Dec 30 (PTI) Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has climbed from the 197th place to 16th in the country in the Swachch Bharat Mission's implementation, a top official said today.

"It is my aim to make it number one city in this regard," Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, Dr Vijayakarthikeyan said.

He was speaking after handing over the 'certificate of appreciation" to the KG Hospital which was adjudged the number one healthcare provider in the city for its contribution towards the implementation of Swachch Bharat Mission.

The certificate was given based on the Swachchata Ranking-2018 assessment in respect of 'Above 100 bedded multi-specialty hospitals.' It was received by hospital chairman Dr G.Bakthavathsalam. PTI NVM BN .

