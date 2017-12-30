fix MSP for veggies Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) Kiran Choudhry, Leader of the Haryana Congress Legislature Party, today termed the 'Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana' launched by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal as "a big sham and huge fraud".

In a statement here, the former excise and taxation minister said the scheme seeking to offer "input cost" for four crops Â— potato, onion, cabbage and tomato Â— from January onwards, consciously puts the cost of growing them way below the cost price so that the government is not made to pay anything.

"The scheme is a big sham and huge fraud," she said.

She also asked the state government to fix MSP for veggies and procure them if it is keen to help the farmers.

"One wonders if potatoes can be grown at the cost Rs 4 per kg Â— the price fixed under the scheme. The Khattar government should fix reasonable MSP for these veggies and procure them at the fixed price if it really wants to help the farmers," Choudhry demanded. PTI VSD MKJ .

