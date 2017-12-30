Puducherry, Dec 30 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today said that corruption and injustice was not tolerated by her office Raj Nivas at any cost.

Various complaints raised by the public on irregularities were referred to the CBI and the Central Vigilance Commission for inquiry "much to the anger of some vested interests", she said in a WhatsApp message to the media.

She was apparently referring to the CBI filing cases against two IAS officers of the union territory and 11 other officials on September 20 in connection with the alleged irregularities in admission of students to PG courses in private medical colleges here.

The Raj Nivas had cleared 1,108 files in 2017, Bedi said in the message titled "final round up of Secretariat work in 2017".

The common underlying principle was financial prudence, equity, justice, integrity, transparency and accountability, she said.

During the year, special attention was paid to water issues, maintenance of water tanks, ponds and lakes as agriculture was dependent on these water sources, she said.

Kiran Bedi said rural development and "Swachch Puducherry" were also given priority.

She said Raj Nivas functioned as a problem solving office to resolve public issues. PTI Cor RC .

