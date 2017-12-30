Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) The BJP today held a crucial meeting of senior party leaders, legislatures and district presidents here to plan its strategy for the upcoming budget session and panchayat polls.

BJP national general secretary Ram Lal and Union minister Jintendra Singh participated in the meeting which was attended also by party's state president Sat Sharma, speaker Kavinder Gupta and Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh.

"We have convened this meeting to discuss wide range of issues including the budget session and the panchayat polls scheduled to start on January 2 and February 15 next year, respectively," the state BJP president told reporters.

Sharma said though there is no issue left with the opposition to rake up during the budget session, the BJP is discussing its response at the meeting.

"The way development is going on in the state over the past three years, the opposition is left with no issues. It is merely a statement that we will corner the ruling party to raise public issues. They have no issues to rake up," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that there were attempts by some political parties to vitiate the atmosphere in Kashmir in the past but today "NIA raids, appointment of interlocutor and success of all out operation against militants has built a conducive atmosphere and paved the way for development and peace." On the panchayat polls, he said, "We have already set up teams across the state to monitor the democratic exercise and we hope honest and dedicated people will be chosen." PTI TAS TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.