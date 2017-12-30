New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Delhi government has sought suggestions from all stakeholders to formulate a new excise policy for the next financial year.

The Excise Department has issued a public notice and asked stakeholders to submit their suggestions within 15 days.

A government official said the suggestions can be submitted through email at dcexcise@nic.in or a hardcopy of the same can be given to the deputy commissioner's office.

"The department has initiated the process for formulation of Excise Policy for the year 2018-19.

"Therefore, the stakeholders may submit their suggestions in respect of the ensuing Excise Policy to this office, within 15 days," the department said in the notice.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Cabinet had approved excise policy for the ongoing financial year 2017-18 although it was supposed to be approved earlier.

This excise policy will be effective from January next year.

Under the recently introduced policy, the Aam Aadmi Party government had decided not to hike the excise duty on liquor.

This was the third time the Arvind Kejriwal government did not increase the excise duty on liquor, resulting in no hike in the prices of alcohol. PTI BUN KIS .

