New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) State-run Dena Bank today said it has received capital infusion of Rs 243 crore from the government.

"The bank has on December 29 received infusion of Rs 243 crore from the Government of India, towards contribution of central government in the preferential allotment of equity shares," Dena Banks said in a BSE filing today.

According to the statement, the amount has been kept as share application money and would be issued after necessary approval/permissions.

The bank said that the board approval for the same is already in place. This is within the approval of board obtained on May 9, 2017 for raising CET1 capital amount of Rs 1,800 crore in one or more tranche.

The government had on October 24 unveiled a Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year roadmap for strengthening NPA-hit public sector banks, which includes re-capitalisation bonds, budgetary support and equity dilution. PTI KKS MKJ .

