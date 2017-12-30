Saturday Ranchi: In a major setback to the RJD, a special CBI court today convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and 15 others in a fodder scam case 21 years after it had surfaced, while acquitting six others including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra.

Jammu: Pakistani troops opened fire on an Indian Army patrol, killing a Major and three soldiers, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district today, officials said.

Jaipur: At least 33 people, including four children, were killed and seven others injured today when a bus plunged into Banas river after veering off a 100-foot bridge in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said.

Sunday Shimla: Five-time MLA Jai Ram Thakur will be the 14th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and will be sworn-in on December 27 at a star-studded ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah among others.

Chennai: In a jolt to the ruling AIADMK, sidelined leader T T V Dhinakaran today won the prestigious RK Nagar Assembly bypoll by a thumping margin of over 40,000 votes.

New Delhi: The Congress today attacked the Centre over the killing of four Indian soldiers along the LoC by Pakistani troops, saying the incident raises questions over the government's ability to protect the country's borders.

Monday Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made a strong pitch for use of public transport to save on fuel and costs associated with the import of petroleum, saying travelling on a metro train should be a "prestige issue".

Chennai: Stung by the R K Nagar bypoll defeat at the hands of rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran, the ruling AIADMK today axed nine of his aides and warned of action against those who "betrayed" the party.

Jaipur: Rajasthan's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, Gyan Dev Ahuja, has warned that if anyone indulges in cow smuggling or slaughters a cow, he will be killed.

Tuesday New Delhi: India said today that it regretted the way Pakistan conducted the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family, asserting that it violated the letter and spirit of understandings, and raised questions over the health and well being of the Indian national.

New Delhi: A group of five Army commandos crossed the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and killed three Pakistani soldiers, in a swift and daring operation last evening.

Srinagar: Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed suffered a major blow today when security forces killed its top commander Noor Mohammad Tantray, considered the brains behind the terror outfit's revival in Kashmir Valley, police said.

Wednesday New Delhi: The government said in Parliament today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never questioned Manmohan Singh's integrity and commitment to the nation, ending a deadlock that had paralysed the House for nearly two weeks.

Jammu: Pakistani troops today targeted forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Noushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir for nearly an hour, police said.

New Delhi: Nepal has rejected India's offer to jointly re-measure the height of the world's highest peak Mount Everest following the massive earthquake in 2015 and will carry out the exercise on its own, the top official of the Himalayan nation's survey department has said.

Thursday New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said today that the Centre was taking steps to reduce vehicle emissions and promote green mobility, and attacked the Delhi government for not taking steps to deal with the rising air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha today passed the contentious bill making instant triple illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, a development hailed by the government as "historic".

New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani today stepped in to bail out younger brother Anil Ambani's debt- ridden Reliance Communications by acquiring spectrum, tower, optical fiber network and other wireless assets.

Friday Mumbai: A massive fire swept through a plush rooftop pub in downtown Mumbai during a birthday bash before swiftly raging through the bulding, leaving 14 people dead and 21 injured, officials said today.

Guwahati: Army troops are on stand-by while a massive number of 45,000 security personnel are being deployed across Assam ahead of the publication of the first draft of a list of the state's citizens, officials said today.

Shillong: Eight MLAs in Meghalaya, including five of the ruling Congress, resigned from the state assembly today to join NDA constituent National People's Party (NPP), just a few months ahead of elections. PTI MAH MAH MAH .

