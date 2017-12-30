Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) A meeting of the DMK legislators will be held here on January 7, the party said today.

The meeting would be held under the leadership of DMK working president M K Stalin at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, at 5 pm, DMK whip in the state assembly, R Chakrapani said.

In a party statement, he appealed to all DMK MLAs to participate in the meeting "without fail." The state assembly is meeting for its first session of 2018 on January eight.PTI VIJ BN .

