Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) More than ten kg of gold worth Rs three crore has been seized by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths here, who also arrested three persons in this connection.

Acting on a specific input that three persons were loading packages of compressors used in car air-conditioners at a godown here yesterday, DRI officials interrogated the trio, who confessed that gold of foreign origin was concealed in the compressors.

The trio was loading the packages which had arrived from Malaysia and initial investigations revealed that the consignment was brought to Chennai from Bengaluru in a van.

The officials recovered foreign marked gold bars totally weighing 10.45 kg, an official press release said.

The three persons were arrested under the provisions of Customs Act and the officials recovered the gold bars, compressors and the two vehicles used by the gang, the release added. PTI VIJ SS NTR .

