New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) As per an advisory by the city police, exit of passengers from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be permitted from 9 pm onwards on the New Year's Eve, the Delhi Metro said today.

This is to enable the authorities to maintain law and order during New Year celebrations in central Delhi.

"As advised by Delhi Police authorities, exit of passengers from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be permitted from 9:00 PM onwards on New Year's Eve, i.e., December 31.

"However, passengers will be allowed to enter the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station from 'F' and 'B' block side gates of the station after 9 pm for boarding trains," the DMRC said in a statement.

Interchange facility between Line-2 (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli) and Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 Â– NOIDA City Centre/Vaishali) will continue as usual at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station till the end of revenue services.

Services at all other Metro corridors and stations will continue normally, it added. PTI KND SRY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.