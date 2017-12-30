Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (PTI) Odisha's fire service personnel today inspected fire safety mechanisms in various hotels, clubs and other places where New Year celebrations have been planned to be observed in a big way.

The move, coming in the wake of yesterday's fire incident in a Mumbai pub where 14 persons died, is aimed at ensuring that such public places are well equipped to deal with emergency situations such as fire mishaps, DG Fire Services and Home Guards, BK Sharma, said.

The fire service personnel inspected whether the public places concerned have adequate fire extinguishers and if they are in working condition, entry and exit routes and other measures taken to minimize loss of life and property in the event of fire mishaps, Sharma said.

Various deficiencies were detected during the inspection and party organisers were asked to rectify the shortcomings by tomorrow evening, he said adding legal action would be taken in case of non-compliance.

He said the fire safety inspection is being conducted at prominent hotels, clubs and cinema halls in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur. PTI AAM NN .

