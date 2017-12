Bhopal, Dec 30 (PTI) Former Press Trust of India (PTI) journalist S S Watve passed away after a brief illness, family sources said today.

Watve, 88, who passed away at Thane in Maharashtra on December 27, is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

